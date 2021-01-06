Tiwa Council Members Take Oath Today At Morigaon

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected members of the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) was held today (Wednesday) at Morigaon’s Pobitora Hut auditorium. Assam minister of state for health and welfare Pijush Hazarika was also present during the ceremony along with BJP MLA Atul Bora, MLA Angurlata Deka and MLA Ramakanta Deuri.

Jiban Chandra Konwar was sworn-in as the Chief Executive member (CEM) of the council while Madan Bordoloi was appointed as the Chairman of the Council, Tulsi Bordoloi was appointed as the Vice-Chairman and Ankur Deuri was appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Member of the council.

The BJP swept the polls with 33 out of 36 seats in TAC elections while rival Congress won only one seat and ally Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) sweeping up the remaining two.

The Tiwa council is a statutory body constituted under the State Act and comprises parts of Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon and Hojai districts. The polls were held on December 17.