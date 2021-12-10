TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee to Visit Meghalaya before Christmas

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Meghalaya before Christmas with the goal of spreading the party’s wings in the state, said a party source.

According to the party source, the TMC leader will travel to Assam on December 20 to perform puja at Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. The next day she will travel to Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned that Mukul Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly, and 11 Congress members joined the TMC in November, giving it a boost in the north-eastern state. Mamata Banerjee is also expected to travel to Goa on December 13 with TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, where she will oversee the party’s expansion and present the plans for the state Assembly election in February 2022, reported Republic TV.

Following Sangma’s political coup on November 25, the Trinamool Congress has emerged as the main opposition party in the Meghalaya assembly. Ten Congress turncoat MLAs filed individual responses to a show-cause notice issued by Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday, asserting that their merger with the Trinamool Congress was lawful and requesting him not to dismiss them. After former chief minister Mukul Sangma persuaded 11 other MLAs to join the TMC, the Congress filed a protest with the Speaker demanding the dismissal of ten turncoat members under the Constitution’s tenth schedule regulations.

