TMC Leader Arrested In 2009 Murder Case

Just a day after the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chhatradhar Mahato on Sunday was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 2009 murder case of CPI(M) leader Prabir Mahat.

“He was arrested around 3 am when a team of officials almost broke the door and barged into the house. He was almost dragged out and was not shown any papers. He was unwell. Even his security guards were not allowed to come near him,” Niyati Mahato, his wife told media.

Later, Mahato was produced before Kolkata’s Bankshall court.

Along with the murder case of the CPM leader, the NIA is also investigating the case of Maoists trying to hijack the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express back then and demanding his release.

His harsh arrest is suspected to be his failure to appear before the NIA three times a week at 11 am, as ordered by the court. Yesterday, he cast his vote for the first time since his arrest under UAPA in 2010.

Mahato was the leader of the People’s Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCPA) formed in Lalgarh in 2008, soon after an assassination attempt on former Chief Minister Buuddhadeb Bhattacharjee by Maoists. His brother, Sasdhar Mahato, was implicated in that assassination bid.

The PCPA turned into what security agencies held was a front for Maoist activities. Mr Mahato was linked to many of these activities, including the murder of several CPM leaders in the area in the years 2008-2011.

After his release from jail earlier this year, Mahato joined the TMC as a member of its State Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.