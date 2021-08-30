TMC Leader Saugata Roy Calls CM Himanta Biswa Sarma A “Dal Badlu”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a ”dal badlu” for his “red carpet” remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Roy said, “I give no importance to what he says. He is a ”dal badlu” (party hopper). He became Chief Minister after replacing Sarbananda Sonowal, who is a very good man. He left Congress because Tarun Gogoi became the Chief Minister.”

Further slamming the Assam Chief Minister, TMC Leader Saugata Roy said, “Under his government, Assam police personnel died in the Mizoram border dispute, Dimasa rebels kill truck drivers. The situation in Assam is grave. He shouldn’t comment on West Bengal, and instead, look after his own state. TMC will go to Assam.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee’s visit will help BJP will the elections again as the votes will get divided between Congress and TMC now.

He also mocked by saying that he would roll out a red carpet welcome for Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee during her possible visit to Assam to strengthen the base of TMC in the state.

“The more she visits Assam and Tripura, the more it will benefit us (BJP). It will be beneficial for us if she visits Assam and Tripura as the votes will be divided between Congress and TMC. I will welcome her by rolling out a red carpet,” said the CM Sarma during his visit to Siliguri in West Bengal.

Hitting out Mr Sarma for his remark, Mr Roy said, “What he meant was that if Mamata Banerjee gets more votes in Assam, it will help BJP. It will divide the Bengali and Muslim vote bank…But he should not be complacent.”

Roy further added, “We shall get minority votes, Bengali votes and shall also get Assamese Hindu votes in Assam…TMC hopes to do well in Assam in the future.”

