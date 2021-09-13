NationalTop Stories

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Agartala Rally Cancelled, Likely To Occur On Sept 16

By Pratidin Bureau

The much-awaited maiden mega rally of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala scheduled to be held on September 15 has been cancelled.

On Monday, the party claimed that the Tripura Police denied permission to organise the rally as another party received to hold the rally on the same day.

They are yet to get a confirmation from the police authorities for the rescheduling of the rally, but the party is determined to hold the rally on September 16,

An India Today article noted that as per their top sources in the Tripura government, Abhishek Banerjee did not seek any permission from any department to hold a rally in the state.

Tripura Police is expected to soon issue a written clarification on the matter.

