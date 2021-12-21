TMC MP Derek O’Brien Suspended from the Parliament

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the winter session after he threw the rule book at the chair.

The TMC MP threw the rule book during the passage of the electoral reforms bill in the House and then staged a walkout.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem. The bill was opposed by Opposition parties. Derek O’Brien spoke for two minutes on the bill before he walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said a India Today report.

However the TMC Member of Parliament while responding to his suspension tweeted, “The last time I got suspended from the Rajya Sabha was when the government was bulldozing the farm laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and bulldozing Election Laws Bill, 2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon.”

ALSO READ: Assam CM Calls on Union Home Minister, Discusses Border Issue