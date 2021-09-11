TMC To Mark Its Entry In Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee To Hold Roadshow

In an attempt to secure its place in Tripura political landscape in the upcoming 2023 state elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced that its national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, will lead the party’s first roadshow in Agartala on September 15.

Confirming the news, party general secretary Kunal Ghosh, stated that several legislators and parliamentarians from Bengal will be present at the mega rally as well.

While the TMC is preparing to spread its territory, the leader’s plan to visit Tripura also comes amid increasing clashes between workers of the BJP and CPI(M), which ruled the state from 1978 to 1988 and again from 1993 to 2018.