TMCH To Get 24 More ICUs, 30 Pediatric ICUs To Come Up

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday evening said that Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) is setting up 24 ICU beds that should be operational within 3-4 days.

The minister also informed that construction of 30 pediatric ICU beds is also underway. Moreover, another 30 ICUs will be set up soon.

Notably, TMCH already has 35 ICU beds.

At @TezpurH, 24 ICU beds to be added to the existing 35 in 3-4 days. 30 more to be added soon. 30 PICU beds underway.

Adequate availability of Oxygen.

Asked to produce daily Covid bulletin & set up a Help Desk to update the attendants on patients' health cond.1/2@himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/oUHGEQ2aHY — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) July 3, 2021

These important decisions were announced after “thoroughly discussing and scrutinizing the overall medical infrastructure of the hospital with Barchalla MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu, Principal, and Head of departments,” the minister tweeted last night.

Sonitpur District has been seeing a high surge in cases of coronavirus in the recent past.

The district reported 146 cases on Saturday night and has the second-highest Covid caseload tally for the last ten days with 1,990 active cases.