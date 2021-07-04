TMCH To Get 24 More ICUs, 30 Pediatric ICUs To Come Up

By Pratidin Bureau
TMCH
Image Source: Twitter/Keshab Mahanta

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday evening said that Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) is setting up 24 ICU beds that should be operational within 3-4 days.

The minister also informed that construction of 30 pediatric ICU beds is also underway. Moreover, another 30 ICUs will be set up soon.

Notably, TMCH already has 35 ICU beds.

These important decisions were announced after “thoroughly discussing and scrutinizing the overall medical infrastructure of the hospital with Barchalla MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu, Principal, and Head of departments,” the minister tweeted last night.

Sonitpur District has been seeing a high surge in cases of coronavirus in the recent past.

The district reported 146 cases on Saturday night and has the second-highest Covid caseload tally for the last ten days with 1,990 active cases.

