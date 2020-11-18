TMC’s “Mark Yourself Safe From BJP” Campaign Crosses 10 Lakh

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday said that it’s digital campaign “Mark Yourself Safe From BJP” has crossed the 10 lakh mark with a month.

Bengal’s ruling party TMC had launched the campaign on October 23 to inform the people about the alleged wrongdoings of the BJP in the country before the state polls in 2021.

The digital campaign is a brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) team which has witnessed maximum participation from the age group of 18 to 35 years.

“The website, savebengalfrombjp.com has already seen over 10 lakh people mark themselves safe. Over 14 lakh people have visited the website till 17 November. The Facebook group for this campaign also has nearly 93,323 members. The campaign has witnessed maximum participation from the age group of 18-35 years,” the statement said.

In order to register and participate in the campaign, one has to go onto the new website – www.savebengalfrombjp.com.

The website contains messages like “Are you against the politics of division among people”, “Are you against hatred”, “Will you speak against dictatorship”, “Will you speak against interference into your freedom”.

According to a senior TMC leader, the campaign has provided to a large number of people who are opposed to the “BJP’s brand of politics” and make their voices heard now with their confidentiality intact.

Last year, TMC had launched “Didi ke bolo” campaign where people with any grievances on any issue could contact the chief minister’s office by dialling a helpline number or through WhatsApp and Facebook.