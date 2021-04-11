NationalTop Stories

TN Assembly Polls: Cong Candidate Dies Of COVID-19, Bypoll If He Wins

By Pratidin Bureau
24

Congress party’s Srivilliputhur constituency candidate in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, P S W Madhava Rao died on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.

Rao was 63 years old and is survived by his only daughter. He died at a private hospital in Madurai this morning where he was admitted on March 20 for treatment, Rao”s son-in-law, K Rajiv told P T I.

Congress party secretary and Tamil Nadu incharge Sanjay Dutt tweeted saying he was deeply pained to learn about the demise of Rao due to COVID-19 complications.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family. We stand with them in this hour of grief & pray may his soul rest in peace,” Dutt said.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin expressed shock and grief over Rao’s death.

Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and the Congress party.

Stalin said Rao”s death was a huge loss for the people of Srivilliputhur and the Congress party. The DMK chief urged those in public life to act with precaution and get the vaccine administered.

While polls were held on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled on May 2 and in case the Congress nominee emerged victorious, Srivilliputhur segment would face a bypoll later.PTI

