Today Is A Black Day For Assam: Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said that today is a black day for the people of Assam.

Gogoi said this in context to the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 which created a heated up situation at the Assam Assembly on Friday.

Akhil Gogoi said, “This bill will affect the farmers of Assam mainly.”

“Muslims don’t do farming with cows, so the ones who will mostly be affected are the Assamese farmers,” he added.

Earlier at the Assembly meeting on Friday, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and all the other opposition leaders stood against passing of the Cattle Preservation Bill in Assam.

Akhil Gogoi was extremely angry and stood against this bill. He said that he would resign if this bill passes and got out of the Assembly meeting today.

“The Chief Minister will keep talking only about Hindu-Muslim, this is not acceptable,” said Gogoi.

Akhil Gogoi strongly condemned the Cattle Preservation Bill and said, “Today is a black day for Assam. This is a communal bill. I cannot agree to this bill.”

