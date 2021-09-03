Today Marks The 38th Sports Pension Day In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
file image

Assam celebrates the 38th Sports Pension Day on Friday, September 3.

This day marks the significance of the birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah. He was the first Assamese athlete who brought gold medal in international level at Asian Championship for Assam and a Arjuna awardee.

The Chief Minister of Assam shared a tweet in his twitter handle and wished the athlete a very happy birthday.

In Guwahati, the celebration started by a cycle rally from Chandmari flyover to the Nehru Stadium in Ulubari early morning on Monday.

Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah graced the event by his presence on the day of his birthday here in Guwahati today.

Other important persons who were present at the event were Assam Sports Minister Bimal Bora and Jayanta Talukdar.

As promised, Assam Government will be handing over appointment letter to sportsperson Archer Sanjay Boro and Pugilist Jamuna Boro today.

Also Read: Assam: Sportsperson Jamuna Boro, Sanjay Boro To Be Appointed As Tax Inspectors

