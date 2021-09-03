Today Marks The 38th Sports Pension Day In Assam

Assam celebrates the 38th Sports Pension Day on Friday, September 3.

This day marks the significance of the birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah. He was the first Assamese athlete who brought gold medal in international level at Asian Championship for Assam and a Arjuna awardee.

Assam’s first athlete and gold medalillist Bhogeswar Baruah

The Chief Minister of Assam shared a tweet in his twitter handle and wished the athlete a very happy birthday.

এছিয়াডত স্বৰ্ণ জয়েৰে অসমৰ নাম উজলোৱা অৰ্জুন বঁটা বিজয়ী দৌৰবিদ শ্ৰীভোগেশ্বৰ বৰুৱাদেৱৰ আজি ওপজা দিন৷ আশাকৰোঁ এই উপলক্ষে আয়োজিত ‘ৰাজ্যিক ক্ৰীড়া দিৱসে’ যুৱপ্ৰজন্মক ক্ৰীড়াৰ প্ৰতি অধিক আগ্ৰহী কৰি অসমক অগ্ৰণী ৰাজ্য হিচাপে প্ৰতিষ্ঠিত কৰিব। বৰুৱাদেৱলৈ যাচিলোঁ জন্মদিনৰ আন্তৰিক ওলগ। pic.twitter.com/F214NT2pEe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 3, 2021

In Guwahati, the celebration started by a cycle rally from Chandmari flyover to the Nehru Stadium in Ulubari early morning on Monday.

Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah graced the event by his presence on the day of his birthday here in Guwahati today.

Other important persons who were present at the event were Assam Sports Minister Bimal Bora and Jayanta Talukdar.

As promised, Assam Government will be handing over appointment letter to sportsperson Archer Sanjay Boro and Pugilist Jamuna Boro today.