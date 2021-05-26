Today’s Lunar Eclipse to be a Total Super Flower Blood Moon

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2021 will be witnessed on Wednesday (May 26). This lunar eclipse is super special because it is a Super Flower Blood Moon which means that the moon will appear reddish-orange in colour and will be really big.

The chandra grahan of May 26 is the first total lunar eclipse taking place in more than two years. The last total lunar eclipse was witnessed on January 21, 2019.

Chandra Grahan 2021 in India Date and Time

This year’s total chandra grahan will occur on May 26. It will start at 2:17 pm as per the Indian Standard Timing (IST) and be visible until 7:19 pm.

Apart from Super Moon and Blood Moon, today’s Chandra Grahan will also be a Flower Moon. May’s full moon is known as the “Flower Moon” since it occurs when spring flowers are in bloom.

This means that today’s chandra grahan is a “Super Flower Blood Moon”.

It may be said that all supermoons are not red and all lunar eclipses are not Super Moons. Supermoons and lunar eclipses are different celestial phenomena that do not always occur at the same time. Today’s lunar eclipse is an incredible opportunity to enjoy both phenomena together.

Eclipses in 2021

This year, there will be four eclipses around the world:

May 26: Total Lunar Eclipse

June 10: Annular Solar Eclipse

Nov 19: Partial Lunar Eclipse

Dec 4: Total Solar Eclipse

The May 26 chandra grahan will be visible in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to see the eclipse on the day.

In India, the eclipse will be partially visible for a short span in the northeastern states except Sikkim, along with some parts of West Bengal, coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, if weather permits. Regions affected by Cyclone Yaas may not be able to witness the rare celestial event.

