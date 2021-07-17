Tokyo: 1st Case of COVID-19 Reported in Olympic Village

The Tokyo Olympics has registered its first Covid-19 case in the Olympic Village six days before the Games open, organizers said on Saturday.

“There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test,” Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organizing committee, told at a press conference.

The person, whom organizers refused to identify, has been removed from the Village where thousands of athletes and officials will reside during the Games, reported Times Now.

“Right now this person is confined to a hotel,” Takaya said.

Seiko Hashimoto, the chief organizer of the Tokyo 2020 Games, said: “We are doing everything to prevent any Covid outbreaks. If we end up with an outbreak we will make sure we have a plan in place to respond.”

At an Olympics that has already been postponed by a year because of the pandemic, organizers have put in place stringent measures to avoid coronavirus infections in the Village.

