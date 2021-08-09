Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medallists Felicitated In Delhi

Tokyo Olympic 2020 medal winners were on Monday felicitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi.

The medal-winners – Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borogohain, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and the men’s hockey team were honored for their efforts at the marquee event.

The event was attended by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the felicitation via video conference.

The winners were presented mementos and shawls by the sports minister. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held before the event .

"It feels great to win a medal for the country at the #Olympics

I'll strive to win more medals and make my country proud": #TokyoOlympics2020 Bronze medalist @LovlinaBorgohai

Union Ministers @ianuragthakur, @KirenRijiju, and @NisithPramanik felicitated herpic.twitter.com/gedVE4XOht — PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) August 9, 2021

Among those present on the occasion to felicitate the medal winners also included Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Secretary (Sports) Ravi Mittal and Director-General of Sports Authority of India Sandip Pradhan.