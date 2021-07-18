Tokyo Olympics 2020: Three Athletes Test COVID +ve

Just six days before the commencement of Tokyo Olympics 2020, three athletes, two of them staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced by the Games Organising Committee on Sunday.

Their identities however have not been revealed by the organizers.

While two of them are staying at the Olympic Village, the third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel.

According to the COVID Positive Case List uploaded by the organizing committee, a total of 10 cases were detected on the day, including five “Games concerned personnel”, one contractor, and a journalist.

Thousands of competitors who are set to compete in the Games are still yet to arrive.

On Saturday, the first batch of Indian athletes for the Games left for Tokyo and arrived today morning.

The Games will begin on July 23 and will be held behind closed doors owing to the soaring number of COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital.

