SportsTop StoriesWorld

Tokyo Olympics 2021: 26th Athlete Tests Positive For COVID

By Pratidin Bureau

An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan’s capital for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14-day quarantine.

Also Read: Boundary Issues With Assam To Be Settled Outside Court: Arunachal CM
Related News

Tension Flares Further Along Assam-Mizoram Border

Boundary Issues With Assam To Be Settled Outside Court:…

Assam Logs 1,992 New COVID Cases, 27 Fatalities

Assam Govt To Opt For Artificial Insemination To Get Only…

According to the latest COVID-19 Positive Case List published on Olympics.com, five other persons — four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a “Games-connected personnel” — have also tested positive.

With the latest figures, the total no of COVID-19 positive cases in the Tokyo Games has reached 26 since July 1.

Meanwhile, a total of 126 athletes across 18 sporting categories is part of India’s Olympic contingent. The total size of the contingent, including the coaches, support staff, and officials, counts to 227.

Also Read: Assam Logs 1,992 New COVID Cases, 27 Fatalities
You might also like
Assam

People support ban on single-use plastic

Assam

4 Assamese films at New York Indian Film Festival

Assam

Assam Election: Ranjit Kumar Dass Files Nomination from Patacharkuchi

National

Aligarh to use eco-friendly bricks to deal waste management

Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma death threat: Accused arrested

Health

Coronavirus: 119 Indian Nationals Brought Back

Comments
Loading...