Tokyo Olympics 2021: 26th Athlete Tests Positive For COVID

An unnamed athlete on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan’s capital for the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

The athlete, whose identity was not disclosed, has been placed into a 14-day quarantine.

According to the latest COVID-19 Positive Case List published on Olympics.com, five other persons — four contractors from Japan and an official (non-resident of Japan) designated as a “Games-connected personnel” — have also tested positive.

With the latest figures, the total no of COVID-19 positive cases in the Tokyo Games has reached 26 since July 1.

Meanwhile, a total of 126 athletes across 18 sporting categories is part of India’s Olympic contingent. The total size of the contingent, including the coaches, support staff, and officials, counts to 227.