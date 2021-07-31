SportsTop StoriesWorld

Tokyo Olympics: 21 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported

By Pratidin Bureau

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee on Saturday confirmed 21 more COVID-19 cases related to the Games.

As per Kyodo News, none of them are athletes. The 21 new infections have taken the total Games-related infections to 241.

Of the daily total, 14 were contractors and seven games-linked officials, confirmed the Olympics organizing committee.

The figures of the committee do not include those announced by central and local governments in Japan.

As of Thursday (July 29), 40,558 people from overseas had arrived in Japan to take part in the Tokyo Olympics. 

