Tokyo Olympics: Archery Mixed Duo Deepika-Pravin Qualify For QuarterFinals

Archery mixed team Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday secured a quarterfinal berth making a perfect start at the Tokyo Olympics.

The duo of Indian archers Deepika and Pravin defeated the Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun.

Later today, the Indian duo will also compete with Korea and Bangladesh in the mixed pair section, which is making its Olympics debut in Tokyo.

“Trailing 1-3 after they lost the first set by one point, Team India needed to win the third set to save their fortunes and the duo, who were shooting together at international level for the first time, showed perfect coordination to seal the issue 5-3 in style,” PTI reported.

Pravin and Deepika’s collective score has been 1319 pushing them into the pre-quarterfinals.