Tokyo Olympics To Mark New Era For Indian Sports: Rijiju

Union MoS for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of the Indian Olympic team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and said the event can mark the beginning of a new era for Indian sports.

The Union Minister taking to Twitter said, “Took a review meeting of Olympic preparations with officials and Indian Olympic Association President Dr. Narinder Batra, Secretary General Rajiv Mehta and other members at SAI Headquarter. Will make short & attractive videos of our athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics”.

“Tokyo Olympic can be beginning of a new era for Indian sports. I’m happy to be part of the campaign #HumHongeKamyaab with @SonySportsIndia,” he added.

The minister assured that the central government will provide full support to make Olympic journey a memorable one for every athlete.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.