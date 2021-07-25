Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 Schedule For Team India | Full List

On Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Monday), Indian women’s hockey team will be up against Germany in their second pool match.

Meanwhile, Indian men’s archery team comprising of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will lock horns with Kazakhstan.

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi will start the day for India in the women’s sabre individual round of 64 against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi.

In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair Swastikraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Indonesian duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo.

Check the full list below –