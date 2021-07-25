Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 Schedule For Team India | Full List

On Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Monday), Indian women’s hockey team will be up against Germany in their second pool match.
Meanwhile, Indian men’s archery team comprising of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will lock horns with Kazakhstan.
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi will start the day for India in the women’s sabre individual round of 64 against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi.
In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair Swastikraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Indonesian duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo.
Check the full list below –
|Fencing
|5:30 AM IST
|Women’s Sabre Individual, Table of 64
|Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi of Tunisia
|Archery
|6: 00 AM IST
|Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations
|Atanu Das/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai vs Ilfat Abdullin/ Denis Gankin/Sanzhar Mussayev of Kazakhstan
|Shooting
|6:30 AM IST
|Skeet Men’s Qualification (Day 2)
|Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Angad Bajwa
|Table Tennis
|6:30 AM IST
|Men’s Singles Round 2
|Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia of Portugal
|Table Tennis
|8:30 AM IST
|Women’s Singles Round 2
|Sutrith Mukherjee vs Fu Yu of Portugal
|Sailing
|8:30 AM IST
|Men’s One Person DInghy-Laser- Race 02 followed by Race 3
|Vishnu Saravanan
|Badminton
|9:10 Am IST
|Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage -Group A
|Swastikraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo of Indonesia
|Tennis
|10: 30 AM IST
|Men’s Singles Second Round
|Sumit Nagal vs Danill Medvedev of Russia
|Sailing
|11:05 AM IST
|Women’s One Person Dinghy -Laser Radial -Race 3. Followed by Race 4
|Nethra Kumanan
|Table Tennis
|12:00 PM IST
|Women’s singles Round 3
|Manika Batra vs Sodia Polcanova of Austria
|Shooting
|12:20 PM IST
|Skeet’s Men’s Final (Subject To Qualification)
|Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|Boxing
|3:06 PM IST
|Men’s Middleweight (69-75kg)- Round of 32
|Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta of China
|Swimming
|3:50 PM IST
|Men’s 200m Butterfly- Heat 2
|Sajan Prakash
|Hockey
|5:45 PM IST
|Women’s Pool A
|India vs Germany