Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 Schedule For Team India | Full List

By Pratidin Bureau on July 25, 2021

On Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Monday), Indian women’s hockey team will be up against Germany in their second pool match.

Meanwhile, Indian men’s archery team comprising of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will lock horns with Kazakhstan.

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi will start the day for India in the women’s sabre individual round of 64 against Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi.

In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair Swastikraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Indonesian duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo.

Check the full list below –
Fencing5:30 AM ISTWomen’s Sabre Individual, Table of 64Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi of Tunisia
Archery6: 00 AM ISTMen’s Team 1/8 EliminationsAtanu Das/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai vs Ilfat Abdullin/ Denis Gankin/Sanzhar Mussayev of Kazakhstan ADVERTISEMENT
Shooting6:30 AM ISTSkeet Men’s Qualification (Day 2)Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Angad Bajwa
Table Tennis6:30 AM ISTMen’s Singles Round 2Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia of Portugal
Table Tennis8:30 AM ISTWomen’s Singles Round 2Sutrith Mukherjee vs Fu Yu of Portugal
Sailing8:30 AM ISTMen’s One Person DInghy-Laser- Race 02 followed by Race 3Vishnu Saravanan
Badminton9:10 Am ISTMen’s Doubles Group Play Stage -Group ASwastikraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo of Indonesia
Tennis10: 30 AM ISTMen’s Singles Second RoundSumit Nagal vs Danill Medvedev of Russia
Sailing11:05 AM ISTWomen’s One Person Dinghy -Laser Radial -Race 3. Followed by Race 4Nethra Kumanan
Table Tennis12:00 PM ISTWomen’s singles Round 3Manika Batra vs Sodia Polcanova of Austria
Shooting12:20 PM ISTSkeet’s Men’s Final (Subject To Qualification)Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Boxing3:06 PM ISTMen’s Middleweight (69-75kg)- Round of 32Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta of China
Swimming3:50 PM ISTMen’s 200m Butterfly- Heat 2Sajan Prakash
Hockey5:45 PM ISTWomen’s Pool AIndia vs Germany
