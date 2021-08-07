NationalSportsTop Stories

Tokyo Olympics: Golfer Aditi Ashok Finishes 4th In Women’s Individual Stroke Play

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: Reuters

Golfer Aditi Ashok finished a brilliant 4th in the women’s individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia’s Hannah Green and Denmark’s Pedersen who tied for fifth.

World Number one, the United States of America’s Nelly Korda clinched gold with 17 under par. Meanwhile, Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko were playing for bronze and silver.

Aditi finished only two shots behind the gold medal winner Nelly Korda of the USA. Aditi finished with a score of 269 with 15-under par to finish fourth overall after four rounds in the women’s individual stroke play event.

At the last Olympic Games in Rio, Aditi was a teenager and she had finished 41 in the women’s individual event.

