Tokyo Olympics: India beat South Africa in Pool A Women’s Hockey Game

Indian women’s hockey contingent has made their entry into the quarter-finals after defeating South African 4-3 on Saturday during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

However, later in the day, a win for Great Britain against Ireland will decide India’s fate in the quarter-finals. A win or draw for Ireland in that match would knock India out. India is now on six points, thus ahead of Ireland into fourth place in the group.

India’s top goal scorer Vandana Katariya scored a hattrick and Neha Goyal scored the 32nd minute. South Africa on the other hand had lost all matches, therefore, they had no chance to go through regardless of the match result.

