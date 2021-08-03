NationalSportsTop Stories

Tokyo Olympics: India Fails To Reach Finals In Men’s Hockey, To Fight For Bronze

By Pratidin Bureau

The Indian men’s hockey team’s dream of Olympic gold after 41 years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium but will compete for a bronze in the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.

India’s goals came from the sticks of Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Mandeep Singh (8th).

India’s last appearance in the final of the Olympics came way back in 1980 Moscow Games, where they went on to win their last of the eight gold medals.

The Indians had only themselves to blame for Tuesday’s disappointment as Belgium’s all four goals came from penalty corners. India too earned five penalty corners in the match but could make use of just one.

The Indians still have a chance to secure an elusive medal from the Olympics as they will feature in the bronze medal match on Thursday against the losing team from the second semifinal between Australia and Germany later in the day.

