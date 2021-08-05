Tokyo Olympics: India Men’s Hockey Team Win Medal after 41 Years

Indian men’s Hockey team bagged the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics after they beat Germany by 5-4. The Indian Hockey team brought the medal home after 41 years.

The Germans started off brightly, but from the third quarter onwards it was all about India.

This is India’s first Olympic medal in hockey since they won the gold medal in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

India saw Germany take an early lead with Timur Oruz scoring within two minutes of the match. Germany troubled Indian defense in the first quarter, but could not find a way to extend their lead.

In the 2nd quarter, India saw Simranjeet Singh scoring from a well-executed tomahawk shot, but defensive errors lead to Germany scoring two more goals within two minutes. Just when it looked India might be in trouble, two penalty corners for India yielded results as Hardik Singh scored on the rebound from the first one, while Harmanpreet Singh scored another with a superb dragflick onto the back of the nets to level the scores at 3-3 by halftime.

It was a good journey for India men’s hockey team in Tokyo Olympics, defeating New Zealand 3-2 in their opening group game, and then picking up wins over Germany (2-0), Spain (3-1), Argentina (3-1), and Japan (5-3) in the group matches. Barring the 7-1 defeat against Australia, and the 5-2 loss in the semifinal to the World Champions Belgium, India won all their games in Tokyo.

This is India’s fourth-medal (and fifth confirmed) in Tokyo so far, other than weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won silver in 48kg category, boxer Lovlina Borgohain who won a bronze medal in women’s welterweight category and shuttler PV Sindhu who won a bronze medal in women’s singles competition.

