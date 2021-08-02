NationalSportsTop Stories

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Enters Semi Final, Beats Australia by 1-0

By Pratidin Bureau

The Indian Women’s Hockey team has won their match against Australia in the Tokyo Olympics on Monday and entered the semi-finals.

The women have defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 to make it to the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time in history.

It’s just the third Olympics for India’s hockey women after 1980 and 2016. And the team is in the top four. Both men and women hockey teams enters the semifinals of the same Olympics for the first time.

India kept Australia under pressure and the Savita Punia-led defence has thwarted the attackers to keep the 1-0 lead intact till the end of the game.

India have not allowed Australia of spaces to penetrated across the 23-yard mark and successfully makes their way to the semifinal with 1-0.

Earlier on Sunday, for the first time in 41 years, India men’s hockey team has reached the semi-final after demolishing Great Britain 3-1 on the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

During the game, India had suffered a setback when skipper Manpreet Singh received a yellow card in the dying minutes. However, in the 57th minute, Hardik was able to score, extending India’s lead.

Also Read: Pugilist Mary Kom Reaches India Safely From The Tokyo Olympics

