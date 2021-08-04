Tokyo Olympics: India’s Women Hockey Semi-Final Against Argentina Today At 3:30 PM

A tough challenge is in store for India’s women hockey team today as they will be up against an in-form Argentina in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The match will begin today at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

India had sealed its spot in the semi-final after beating Australia 1-0 earlier this week. This is the first time in history that the Indian Women’s hockey team has reached this level at the Olympics.

On the other hand, Argentina defeated Germany by 3-0 for their semi-final spot. They had clinched the silver medal in 2000 Sydney Games and 2012 London Games.