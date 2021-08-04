Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain Eye Historic Final Berth Today

Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain who has already secured a medal (69kgs) in the quarterfinals bout, will be fighting world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Olympic semifinals in Tokyo on Wednesday morning, making her the first ever Indian boxer to proceed further in the Games final.

Besides, Borgohain has clinched an Olympic medal in boxing after nine years. She is the third Indian boxer to secure a medal at the Olympic Games after Vijendar Singh (2008), and MC Mary Kom (2012).

The 23-year-old from Assam’s Golaghat, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has already secured two world championship bronze medals.

“Since the bout is in the afternoon, we have been training in the afternoon everyday for the past two days,” national coach Mohammed Ali Qamar told PTI on the eve ahead of the historic fight.

“As for Lovlina, all that needs to be conveyed in terms of strategy has been conveyed to her and she is ready. These two have never faced each other before so it is an unchartered territory for both of them,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Assam, prayers were held across Assam for the ace boxer on Tuesday. A programme was organised last evening in the Nehru Stadium which was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Arjuna Award recipient is the first sportsperson from the state to secure a medal in the history of 125 years of the game, while she is the second boxer from the state to represent the country after Shiva Thapa.

“Our beloved daughter is all set to play her crucial semi-final match tomorrow.To wish Lovlina on the eve of her much-awaited bout, I lit a ceremonial lamp before ‘Singhapurush’ Radha Govinda Baruah’s statue at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati. I earnestly appeal to all people of Assam to pray for her success and light lamps in their houses tomorrow morning,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

As all eyes will be glued at Borgohain’s performance later today, the match is scheduled at 11 am IST.