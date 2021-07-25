SportsTop Stories

Tokyo Olympics: ‘Magnificent’ Mary Kom Advances To Pre-Quarters

By Pratidin Bureau

Star Indian pugilist MC Mary Kom has advanced to the last 16 in Women’s Flyweight after winning against Dominican Republic’s Miguelina Hernandez Garcia.

Mary Kom defeated Hernandez 4-1 on a split decision and entered the pre-quarterfinal round of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Meanwhile, Indian paddler Manika Batra registered an inspirational 3-4 win against Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska in the second round of women’s singles table tennis. She will now face Sofia Polcanova in the Round 3 match.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on the other hand kicked off her campaign on Sunday with an easy win against Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10.

Further, Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar failed to make it to the final of men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

Shooters, Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal disappointed as well when they failed to qualify for the women’s 10m Air Pistol Final.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Cruises Ahead In Tokyo Olympics, Sania-Ankita Knocked Out
