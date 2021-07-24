Tokyo Olympics: Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver In Snatch Category

By Pratidin Bureau on July 24, 2021

Indian weightlifter from Manipur Saikhom Mirabai Chanu who failed to lift 89 kgs on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics games has bagged a silver in the snatch category.

Chanu comfortably had cleared the first two successful lifts of 84 kgs and 87 kgs but was defeated by China’s Hou Zhihu who created an Olympics record by lifting 94kgs.

Hou Zhihui, has a world record herself in the snatch category at a huge 96 kgs; including 117kgs in snatch (total a world record of 213kgs).

Notably, Mirabai’s 119kg lift in the clean and jerk composite at the 2019 World Championships stands tall to the day makes her one of the gold medal contenders globally.

There have already been several issues that the sport faces due to the rules of qualification by many International Weightlifting Federations and a change in rule earlier this year already cost India’s youth Olympic gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga a Tokyo ticket-and its rule of allowing one lifter from one nation in each category of 14 competitors led Mirabai to participate in the event.

