Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India’s Flag Bearers

Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom and men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be the country’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association announced on Monday.

One of India’s biggest medal hopes, wrestler Bajrang Punia, will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8.

The IOA has communicated the decision in this regard to the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics.

In a first, India is having two flag-bearers — one male and one female — at the upcoming Tokyo Games to ensure “gender parity”. This was recently informed by IOA chief Narinder Batra.

“It would be a huge moment for me given that it is my last Olympics. Who knows I might even get emotionally overwhelmed,” Mary Kom said while quoted told PTI after being named as one of the flag bearers.

“I am truly honoured to get this opportunity of leading the team out during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics and I thank the sports ministry and IOA for naming me. It would be added motivation for me. I promise to do my best for a medal,” the six-time world champion added.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its executive board meeting last year, the International Olympic Committee had made provisions for flag-bearers from both genders at the opening ceremony.

“…the IOC Executive Board also decided that there should be – for the first time ever – at least one female and one male athlete in every one of the 206 teams and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team participating at the Games of the Olympiad,” IOC chief Thomas Bach had said.

ALSO READ: Elgar Parishad Case: Father Stan Swamy Passes Away