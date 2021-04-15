Tokyo Olympics Maybe Cancelled If COVID Situation Worsens

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai on Thursday said that the Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled if the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen.

Nikai, the next important leader to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s ruling party, said “in a TV show yet to be aired that cancelling the games may be an option if the spread of coronavirus infections forces organizers to think it would be difficult to hold the event”, Xinhua reported.

As per government reports, Japan has already entered the fourth wave of infections, while, a 100-day countdown has begin to the already postponed event.