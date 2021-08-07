Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Makes History, Brings India Gold After 13 Years

In a moment of pride for India, athlete Neeraj Chopra has clinched a medal in the finals of Javelin Throw on Saturday in Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has brought home the 10th Olympic Gold medal.

Chopra has created history in Indian athletics by fetching a medal at Olympic Games after nearly 121 years. Norman Pritchard claimed the 200m silver on July 22, 1900. Chopra has also become the second Indian to win a gold in an individual Olympic event.

In the men’s javelin throw final where the top eight get six throws each, Chopra in his splendid performance was leading since the first round.

Considered as one of the best Javelin players globally, the 23-year-old is an Indian track and field athlete and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army. He hurled the javelin at 88.07m to break his own national record. Chopra’s previous best was the 88.06m gold-medal winning throw at the 2018 Asian Games.

Neeraj hails from Panipat in Haryana.

Abhinav Bindra was the last Indian to win a Gold for India in Men’s 10m air rifle shooting at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited