NationalSportsTop Stories

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Makes History, Brings India Gold After 13 Years

By Pratidin Bureau

In a moment of pride for India, athlete Neeraj Chopra has clinched a medal in the finals of Javelin Throw on Saturday in Tokyo Olympics. Chopra has brought home the 10th Olympic Gold medal.

Chopra has created history in Indian athletics by fetching a medal at Olympic Games after nearly 121 years. Norman Pritchard claimed the 200m silver on July 22, 1900. Chopra has also become the second Indian to win a gold in an individual Olympic event.

In the men’s javelin throw final where the top eight get six throws each, Chopra in his splendid performance was leading since the first round.

Related News

Another Bronze For India, Bajrang Punia Wins Men’s…

58 Patients Evacuated After Gas Leak In Mumbai Hospital

Guwahati: Another Accused Shot While Fleeing Police Custody

Chitrangda Singh Drapes Mekhala Chador, Pays Tribute To…

Considered as one of the best Javelin players globally, the 23-year-old is an Indian track and field athlete and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the Indian Army. He hurled the javelin at 88.07m to break his own national record. Chopra’s previous best was the 88.06m gold-medal winning throw at the 2018 Asian Games.

Neeraj hails from Panipat in Haryana.

Abhinav Bindra was the last Indian to win a Gold for India in Men’s 10m air rifle shooting at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited

Also Read: Another Bronze For India, Bajrang Punia Wins Men’s Freestyle In Tokyo Olympics

You might also like
Assam

Nagaland Govt To Withdraw COVID-19 Cess on Fuel

Sports

India rattles England, 57/4 at lunch

Assam

HPC mill employees asked to vacate quarters

Technology

WhatsApp Appoints ‘Grievance Officer For India’

Pratidin Exclusive

Conspiracy has to be dismantled at its initial stage, says BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Tests COVID-19 Positive