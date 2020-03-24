Tokyo Olympics pushed to 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed due to the global coronavirus crisis, a veteran member of the International Olympic Committee announced Monday.

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said Monday that the games were likely to be pushed to 2021, according to USA Today.“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said, according to USA Today.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”Pound, one of the most influential members of the IOC for decades, offered the first real confirmation that the governing body would delay the games as a growing number of athletes and organizations around the world called for postponing the competition until the pandemic subsides.“It will come in stages,” he told USA Today.

“We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”