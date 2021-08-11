Tokyo Olympics: WFI Temporarily Suspends Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat has been handed a temporary suspension by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over her behavior at the Tokyo Olympics, ANI reported.

The federation is now awaiting a reply from the grappler and a further course of action will be decided then.

“Yes, a temporary suspension has been given, we are waiting for her reply and then we will decide further course of action,” sources within the know of developments told ANI.

According to ANI, the grappler, upon arriving in Tokyo, refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members.

She was training with coach Woller Akos prior to arriving in Tokyo.

Grappler Vinesh Phogat’s hopes of winning a bronze medal were dashed in the Games as her quarter-final opponent Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus lost in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics.

Last week, Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the women’s Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after going down against Belarus’ Vanesa at the Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B.

