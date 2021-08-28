SportsTop Stories

Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Bhavina Patel Enters Final in Table Tennis

By Pratidin Bureau

India’s Bhavina Patel scripted history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to enter the final in the Paralympics with a gutsy win over world number 3 Zhang Miao of China in the women’s singles Class 4 event at Tokyo on Saturday.

Bhavina Patel rallied from a game down to beat Zhang Miao by 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 to make it into the final.

Bhavina will take on China’s Ying Zhou in the gold medal match on Sunday.

Earlier, the 34-year-old has defeated world number 5 Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in straight games in the semi-finals.

In the round of 16, Bhavina got the better of Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil 12-10 13-11, 11-6 to become the first Indian table tennis player to reach the quarterfinals in the Paralympics.

 “I could win my final match due to the support of the people of India. Please keep supporting me so that I can win my semifinal match,” Patel said after her semi-final match.

