Tollywood Divided: 3 Actors Join TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls

There seem to be a major influx of artists and actors into the political sphere just days ahead of West Bengal polls. On Tuesday, three Bengali actors joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) namely Payel Dey, Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh and Priya Paul.

The actors joined the party in presence of state minister Partha Chatterjee at their headquarters in Kolkata.

Additionally, member of state committee of BJP and Hooghly Kisan Morcha Secretary Swaraj Ghosh also joined the TMC along with actors.

A number of artists and actors have joined the TMC over the past few months like Sayantika Banerjee, Lovely Maitra, Kaushani Mukherjee, Kanchan Mallick, Raj Chakraborty, Saayoni Ghosh, Aditi Munshi, Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Saha.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Payal Sarkar, Srabanti Chatterjee, Hiran Chatterjee, Rudranil Ghosh and Kaushik Roy have joined the BJP.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.