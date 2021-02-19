Toolkit Case: Delhi HC Prohibits Media from Broadcasting Probe Details

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the media to stop broadcasting probe material relating to the toolkit case and asked the police to strictly abide by its stand that it has not leaked nor intends to leak probe details.

The HC said certain media coverage of investigation in the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing farmers’ protest, indicates “sensationalism and prejudicial reporting”, but declined to order the removal of any such content at this stage, PTI reported.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the interim plea for removal of such news content and tweets by Delhi Police would be considered at a later stage, reported Zee News.

The court, however, asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe and directed Delhi Police to abide by its stand, on affidavit, that it has not leaked nor intends to leak any probe details to the press.

The court said the police would be entitled to hold press briefings in the matter in accordance with the law and the agency’s 2010 office memorandum with regard to media coverage of cases.

To media houses, the court said they should ensure the information received from their sources is authentic and only verified content ought to be publicized as also that the investigation is not hampered.

Earlier, Disha Ravi had moved Delhi High Court to restrain the police from leaking any probe material in relation to the toolkit case. The petition has also sought to restrain the media from publishing the content or extract of any private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.