Toolkit Circulated To Defame Assam Tea, Cong Involved: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Chabua today, alleged that a toolkit has been circulated which aims to defame Assam tea and yoga. He also accused the Congress party of supporting them.

“The Congress has prepared a plan and the makers of this toolkit want to inflict losses on our tea plantations. The Congress party supports these toolkit makers and still has the audacity to ask for votes in Assam. Can we forgive such a party?” he said.

“India’s oldest party, which ruled India for over 50-55 years, is supporting people who are trying to tarnish India’s image associated with tea. Can we forgive Congress for this? Don’t they deserve to get punished?” he added.

Further attacking the opposition, the Prime Minister said that Congress shares photos of other countries and calls it Assam which is “an injustice and insult to our beautiful Assam.”

“Congress has become distant from the people of Assam. A few days ago, they shared a photo from Sri Lanka and said it was Assam. A few days ago, they shared a photo from Taiwan and said it was Assam. It is an injustice and insult to our beautiful Assam.”

PM Modi further slammed the Congress party for joining hands with parties that are a danger to Assam’s culture and heritage.

Congress Party which is contesting elections in Assam doesn’t even recognise Assam’s tea gardens. This is how they insult the people of Assam, PM said.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.