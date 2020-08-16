Top BJP leaders pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Top BJP leaders on Sunday paid tribute to former prime minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were all present at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ this morning.

Sharing a video of Vajpayee on twitter, PM Modi said, “Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress”.

Late Vajpayee’s daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and grand daughter Niharika were also present to pay tribute to their father and grandfather.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu SAID, “I pay homage to the great speaker of our generation, ‘Ajatashatru’, bearer of liberal democratic values, nationalist poet, skilled administrator, and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary”.

Late Atal Behari Vajpayee passed away on August 16 in 2018. He was 94.