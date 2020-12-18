Top Congress Leaders to Join BJP: Terash Gowalla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Terash Gowalla has made a blistering comment on Thursday that Congress leaders Rackybul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Rupjyoti Kurmi, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and many others will join the saffron party soon.

On Thursday, former minister and Congress leader Ajanta Neog also called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his residence. The Congress leader will quit the party and is most likely to join BJP later on December during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Guwahati on December 26.

The BJP MLA Gowalla said that they will also welcome AJP and Raijor Dal leaders if they want to join the saffron party. He said that many leaders will join the party by February.