Top-Notch BJP Leaders To Visit Poll Bound Assam

To boost BJP’s election campaign momentum in Assam, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda (J P Nadda) will be visit poll bound state on March 15. Nadda will address three massive rallies in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur and Sootea.

Meanwhile, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani visited the state today (Saturday). Besides, Irani, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting the state on Sunday.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is most likely to visit Majuli and Sadiya on March 17.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state March 18. Modi has already visited Assam three times in recent times.

The ruling BJP party has already released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several other union ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, NS Tomar and Smriti Irani.