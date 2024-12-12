Horoscope Today, December 12: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – 3 of Cups – Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet old friend. Things will be in your favor. Learn a new skill or if you have experience utilized it. Plan your work and act accordingly. Angel Message – New beginnings. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 4 of Swords – Take help from others, you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest. Clean your space. Past decisions may hurt you so it’s ok now you cannot change it, but learn from them. Financial planning is required. Angel Message – You need some healing. Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Emotionally you will be a little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings .Other people may try to rattle you so don’t give that power to them. Don’t pass any judgment or don’t be judgmental about people or situation. Stay calm. Let the day pass, today is day of learning. Angel Message – Self courage is the need of the hour. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. You just need to say no in some cases. Beware of soundings and people. Don’t let others control your life. Plan your finance and work. Stay calm. Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people’s life. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Teamwork will bring good luck and finance. Financial gains. Health wise avoid overwork. Time to celebrate. Go with the flow. New opportunity is coming your way. Buy new things. Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings. Lucky Color – Grey Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Magician – It’s a lucky day and will help you to achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be grateful for whatever you have. New people will show up in your life. Clean up your space. Go with the flow. Pay respect to your ancestors. Angel Message – Express yourself. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – The Empress – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest . Abundance from all the direction. Health wise couples may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all. Angel Message – Follow your passion. Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance. Couples avoid discussion which will lead to argument .You may lose some money. Health wise control your temper. Angel Message – Make the best choice. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain. Angel Message – Discover your courage. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Pentacles – Invest today; great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Health wise take some rest. Angel Message – Set your goals. Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards. Healthwise you need to check your pressure. Angel Message – Need more clarity in life. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card– The Emperor – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take decisions. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Healthwise avoid injury in the leg. Angel Message – Take a leap of faith. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 1
RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium
