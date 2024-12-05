Horoscope Today, December 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – 4 of Cups – Today is the day where need to wait for everything, things will be delayed. It’s a good day to invest. Don’t give money to anyone. Say no as and when required. Plan your day otherwise there will be delay and overwork. Don’t apply for new job or start any new business. Angel Massage – Stay calm. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Listen to your inner voice. Avoid misunderstandings. Communicate properly and clearly in work and personal life. Control your temper. Avoid fights and travel. Don’t judge people, let them explain themselves. Move on and let the past go. Angel Massage – Ask for help from others. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 10 of Cups – There is success in every sector of life. People will praise and you will be the centre of attraction. There is good news in store. Family will bring good news or you’ll have family get together. It’s a great day to buy new things. Invest in gold. Angel Massage – Enjoy the moment. Lucky Color – Brown Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 5 of Wands – You may face a situation which will be against you, try to control your temper and avoid that place. Be clear with your communication. Avoid social gatherings and party. No travel on the cards. Angel Massage – Stay calm. Lucky Color – Green Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – it’s a good day to buy property. Listen to elderly people. Take suggestions from others if required. Avoid travel. Spend some time with yourself. Angel Massage – It’s time to take care of your health. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Page of Swords – Use your maturity to take decisions in life. Have fun but in balanced manner. Don’t lose your temper. Be receptive of changes. Angel Massage – It’s time to hit pause and think don’t be in a hurry. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Page of Cups – New news or new beginnings are on the cards. Emotionally you will be very stable. Work will have good progress. Money flow is constant. Angel Massage – Stay calm. Lucky Color – White and Yellow Lucky Number – 2 and 8
Tarot Card – Queen of Cups – Tap you inner abilities and knowledge. Trust your intuition. Enjoy the moment. Take care of your spending. Angel Massage – Stay positive. Lucky Color – Red Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Lovers – It’s great to build trust and love in relationships. New relationships are on the cards. Financially you are stable. Don’t over think anything. Angel Massage – Be the centre of divine love. Lucky Color – Blue Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Death – Something long, painful and stagnant in your life will end. New beginnings are on the cards. All your worries will end, be ready to embrace new things in life. Let go of your past. Angel Massage – Ready to embrace change. Lucky Color – Yellow Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Death – Bad phase has ended or is about to end. Some negativity will go out from your life. Let go of your past. Change is sometimes difficult, but the best way is to accept and move on. Angel Massage – Next few months, just be calm and grounded. Lucky Color – White Lucky Number – 3, 5 and 9
Tarot Card – 9 of Pentacles – Wishes or dreams will come true. It’s a joyful day. Balance your life to enjoy each and every moment. Give some rest and have fun. Financially it’s a great day. Angel Massage – Live the moment. Lucky Color – Blue and White Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance of prosperity, love and peace for December 5.
