Palliative Care: An Unsung Dawn For Cancer Patients
Tisha Tajmin Yunush
Palliative care is an interdisciplinary approach to medical care that focuses on improving the quality of life and relieving suffering for people who have serious life limiting illnesses.
Recently, Dr Shantana Baruah, Medical & Health Officer - I from Dept. Of Pain & Palliative Medicine, State Cancer Institute, GMC sat for an exclusive interview with Pratidin Time, where she discussed about palliative care, as well as its importance and awareness. During the discussion, she highlighted the critical importance of palliative care in the medical field, emphasizing its role in enhancing the quality of life for patients with serious, complex, and often terminal illnesses.
Dr. Baruah also underscored the necessity of increasing awareness about palliative care, noting that many people are still unaware of the comprehensive support it provides, not only in managing physical symptoms but also in addressing emotional, social, and spiritual needs. Her insights shed light on the vital contributions of palliative care in improving patient outcomes and the overall well-being of individuals facing serious health challenges. Continue reading below for more details on her insights and perspectives.
What is palliative care?
Palliative care is a specialized medical approach designed to provide relief from pain and other debilitating symptoms associated with serious illnesses such as cancer, renal disease, neurological conditions, HIV, and cerebral palsy. The primary objective of this care is to alleviate suffering and improve the quality of life for patients dealing with complex health challenges. By addressing not only physical pain but also the emotional, social, and spiritual needs of patients, palliative care offers comprehensive support that goes beyond traditional medical treatments.
Palliative care, often misunderstood or overlooked, represents a compassionate approach to healthcare that focuses on improving the quality of life for individuals facing serious illness.
This holistic approach ensures that patients receive personalized care tailored to their unique situations, helping them to navigate their illnesses with greater comfort and dignity. Through the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, palliative care aims to enhance the overall well-being of patients and their families, providing a vital layer of support during some of the most challenging times in their lives.
When does a doctor decide a patient needs a palliative care?
In cases where a patient faces a life-threatening illness and has been bedridden for an extended period, medical professionals typically advise initiating palliative treatment immediately upon diagnosis. This specialized approach to care focuses on enhancing the patient's quality of life by managing symptoms, addressing mental support and providing support to both the patient and their family throughout the illness. Palliative care is not limited by the duration of the illness; rather, it continues for as long as necessary, aiming to alleviate suffering and promote comfort at every stage.
During therapy, how can palliative care benefit the patient?
Counselling plays a vital role for both patients and caregivers, serving as a crucial tool in helping patients confront and manage their illness. Beyond providing emotional support, counselling addresses a wide range of challenges that can accompany the illness journey. It assists in alleviating physical pain, navigating through emotional turmoil, addressing spiritual dilemmas, and handling psychosocial issues that may emerge over the course of the illness. By offering a supportive environment and practical strategies, counselling aims to enhance the patient's ability to cope effectively, ensuring they receive comprehensive care that attends to their holistic well-being throughout their healthcare journey. This approach not only supports patients in their personal resilience but also aids caregivers in understanding and supporting the patient's needs more effectively, fostering a more balanced and supportive caregiving dynamic.
What aspects of palliative care are there?
Palliative care encompasses several dimensions, among them hospice care, which is specifically tailored for individuals with a life expectancy of six months or less when curative treatment is no longer viable. The primary focus of hospice care is to manage symptoms effectively and enhance the overall quality of life for patients facing terminal illnesses. In Guwahati and the surrounding regions of Assam, there are various options available for hospice care, primarily managed by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). These NGOs play a crucial role in providing compassionate end-of-life care, needs of both patients and their families. Their efforts contribute significantly to meeting the unique care requirements of terminally ill patients, thereby easing their journey and providing solace to their loved ones in challenging times.
What type of care is provided to the patients who are undergoing the hospice care?
The patients receive round-the-clock nursing care, which includes timely administration of daily medications, wound dressing, counselling, music therapy, book libraries, and enjoyment of entertainment such as television and group discussions to promote intimacy. At occasion, the patient's caregiver may also be asked to stay with them for carer counselling. Food, medication, and necessities are provided by the NGO for the patient and carer. Following the death of the dead, these NGOs also offer bereavement support to the family.
Bereavement support: What is it?
Bereavement support aims to address the multifaceted needs arising from losses associated with death, encompassing practical, financial, and emotional challenges. This support extends beyond immediate grief to provide comprehensive assistance tailored to the family's journey of coping and adjustment. It may encompass a range of offerings such as memorial services to honor and remember the deceased, support groups where individuals can share experiences and find solidarity in their grief, and educational resources that offer guidance and information on navigating the grieving process. The primary recipients of bereavement support are the family members and loved ones left behind, who often require ongoing support to manage the emotional impact of loss and navigate the practical aspects of estate management and adjustment to life without their loved one. By addressing these diverse needs, bereavement support strives to foster healing, resilience, and a sense of community amidst profound loss, offering crucial support during a challenging period of transition.
Do you think patients get mentally sick because sometimes patients are not preferred for palliative treatment?
Yes, It is natural for individuals to experience depression when their symptoms persist despite receiving curative treatment. This situation often leads patients to feel that their illness has not been effectively treated, contributing to a sense of hopelessness and exacerbating their mental health challenges. The ongoing presence of symptoms despite efforts to cure them can create a profound emotional burden, causing patients to question the efficacy of treatments and their prognosis. This emotional turmoil may further complicate their ability to cope with their condition, impacting their overall well-being and quality of life. Addressing these psychological aspects of illness is crucial in comprehensive healthcare, as it acknowledges the interconnectedness of physical and mental health in patient recovery and resilience.
Additionally, she mentioned about Respite care, it is one of the important care for the caregiver which is generally not mentioned by many but its as important as the other care. Respite care allows caregivers to take much-needed breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Caring for a loved one with significant medical requirements or impairments may be physically and emotionally exhausting, sometimes resulting in burnout and stress. Respite care helps to reduce these tensions by providing short-term, professional care to people in need. This short relief allows caregiver to recharge, attend to their own health requirements, pursue personal interests, or simply rest, so improving their ability to offer long-term care.