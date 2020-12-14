Topcem Cement Issues Statement After Backlash

In a recent development, Topcem cement, who was under fire for ‘offering a job’ to a Bangladeshi diplomat’s wife, has given an official statement on Monday regarding the controversial appointment.

According to the statement, it said that Munera Azam, the wife of Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner to Guwahati, was appointed as an intern only and not for a full-time job. It added that her internship period had already ended and she is no longer a part of the company.

It further asserted that the company will always adhere to providing employment to the people of Northeast first.

Earlier this week, the company was under immense fire from AASU, KMSS, and also the youth of Northeast for the controversial appointment. It had come to notice that the said Bangladeshi diplomat’s wife was appointed as a senior manager (marketing & sales) in the company.

Reacting on the same, chief advisor of AASU Samujjal Bhattacharya said it is against the spirit of the historic Assam accord and added that it will not be tolerated.

“While lakhs of youths in Assam are unemployed, appointment of a Bangladeshi diplomat’s wife in a company that runs from the state is not acceptable,” Bhattacharya said.

The AASU leader further said as per Clause 6 of Assam Accord, there is provision for exclusive job reservations in Central, PSUs, state and private sectors for the youths of Assam.

Additionally, frustrated educated unemployed youths had started questioning Topcem Cement’s ‘intentions’ in appointing Munera Azam in a senior position in the company. People described the job offer as a ‘dividend’ for some kind of a ‘special favour’ to the company, which is headed by a controversial Guwahati-based business tycoon, Kailash Lohia.

Echoing AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya’s views, KMSS leader Deben Sarma said corporate houses in Assam have failed to address the issue of spiraling unemployment in the State.

“Companies like Topcem Cement are here in Assam only to mint money and employ Bangladeshi nationals in top positions,” Sarma said.

“How couldn’t the management of Topcem Cement find any suitable candidate in Assam? Do they mean to say that Assam doesn’t have any qualified person to get the job of a senior manager,” he added.

Furthermore, Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma also expressed serious concern on the same and asked on what basis Topcem Cement appointed a foreigner to a top position.