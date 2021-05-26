Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

Total Death Toll From Covid Crosses 3000-Mark In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
84

As Covid cases continue to decline in Assam, the deaths related to the deadly contagion continue to mount. As of Wednesday evening, the state has crossed the 3000-mark of fatalities with total cases of 3,005 being reported.

A report by NDTV published recently stated that data suggested if the “fatality rates are not checked, Assam will record over 3,000 Covid-related deaths by the end of May; this will place the state among 20 states with the worst fatality rates”.

The state has reported 90 deaths today. The case fatality rate stood at 0.78 per cent.

The district wise deaths reported today are from: Kamrup Metro (18), Tinsukia (9), Cachar, Dibrugarh, and Kamrup Rural at eight each, Hojai (5), Karimganj (4), Dhemaji, Golaghat, and Morigaon at 3 each, Hailakandi, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, and Sonitpur at 2 each, and Charaideo, Dhubri, Darrang, and Jorhat at 1 each.

The first Covid-related death was reported on April 10 last year in Silchar during the first wave of the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, 5,699 fresh cases of the deadly contagion, the positivity rate on Wednesday dipped to 4.91 per cent. The overall active caseload of the state has reached 52,884 along with 90 deaths and 6,266 discharges registered today.

