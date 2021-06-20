Total Lockdown In Districts Where COVID Situation Remains Grim: CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
lockdown
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that a total lockdown may be imposed in some districts in the state if COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve by next week.

While addressing a presser in Duliajan, CM Sarma said that a total lockdown may be enforced in these districts for at least 10 days.

“We may have to enforce a total lockdown in districts for at least 10 days where COVID-19 cases doesn’t show a declining trend,” he said.

While the names of these districts were not stated by the chief minister, the national health mission (NHM) data shows at least eight districts with high COVID-19 cases.

They are – Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Nagaon, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat and Biswanath.

Further, CM Sarma stated that the decision for the same will be taken during the next cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

