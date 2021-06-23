Total Lockdown In Sonitpur If COVID Situation Doesn’t Improve: Pijush Hazarika

A total lockdown may be imposed in Sonitpur district if the COVID-19 doesnt improved, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika stated on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that “COVID-19 cases in the district are surging at a rapid rate and people need to stay vigilant. If it gets worse, the government will have no choice but to impose a complete lockdown in the district.”

He made the statement while inaugurating a vaccine storage facility in the district. Following the setting up of the centre, the vaccination process would take up pace and be more effective, he said.

Further, Hazarika expressed concerns over people not following COVID safety protocols, due to which cases are on a rapid surge.

On Monday, an official order stated that Sonitpur along with a five other districts are under close watch as they have been showing high number of COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Assam reported 2,869 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the active total of the state to 31,628.

In the last 10 days, Sonitpur alone recorded 2,319 new cases.