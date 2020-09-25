Tourism Conclave 2020 Held

CM Sonowal today met various stakeholders of the tourism industry of the state under the banner of Tourism Conclave 2020.

The meeting revolved around finding a way to give the badly-hit industry some succor amidst the pandemic as well as announcing certain ways to promote the sector with even more alacrity.

It was announced during the conclave that all people involved with the tourism industry would be able to avail loans starting from Rupees 1 lakh to Rupees 20 lakhs under the Tourism Sanjeevani Scheme of the government.

Moreover, the government would initially pay the interest against the loan.

Also, it was informed that the Tourism Department would stay connected with all sections associated with the Tourism Industry of Assam through a gadget called Tourism Sarathi.

It was also announced during the conclave that Assam government was planning to develop Maguri Motapung Beel as a tourist area in association with Oil India Limited (OIL).